India vs England live streaming: When and where to watch CWG 2022 women's hockey tie in India?

Savita Punia-led India women's hockey team will return to action in CWG 2022 edition on Tuesday (August 02). Indian eves will be up against Group A toppers England as they face a litmus test to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Birmingham 2022 edition.

So far, India have been on a roll in the CWG. They opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana and also emerged on top of Wales, 3-1, as the likes of Gurjit Kaur, Vandana Katariya and captain Savita have led the charge with their glittering performances. Will they be able to tame the hosts, who are yet to concede a goal in the ongoing showpiece event?

Here is everything you need to know about India vs England, Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match:

When will India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 clash commence?

The India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 marquee clash will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Tuesday (August 02).

Where will India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 be held?

The India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match will take place in Birmingham, England.

Where will India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match be telecast on TV in the country?

The India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's telecast will be available on Star sports, Sony Ten and Sony network.

Where will India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in India?

The India vs England Women's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming will be on Sony Liv.