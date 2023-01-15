India vs England hockey world cup 2023: Check time, date, venue, squad, live streaming and broadcast details

India vs England livestreaming: India made a strong start to their tournament with a convincing victory over Spain, but they will face a tough test when they play England in their second group match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday. In their inaugural Pool D match on Friday at the brand-new Birsa Munda stadium, India defeated Spain 2-0 with an almost faultless performance, but England is a similarly tough team, if not tougher. Because England is also on a high following a 5-0 demolition of Wales in their opening game, the home team cannot let up on the intensity and calibre it displayed against Spain.

India vs England Hockey World Cup match details

India vs England Hockey match will be played on Sunday, 15th January, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be livestreamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. In addition, it will be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.

Where to watch India vs England Hockey World Cup match?

In India, India vs England Hockey World Cup match will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs England Hockey World Cup match squad

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward.

