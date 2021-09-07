India vs England: Here's how the World Test Championship points table stands after Virat Kohli & Co. take 2-1 lead over Joe Root-led hosts

Virat Kohli-led India thrashed England by 157 runs on the final day's play, on Monday (September 6), in the fourth and penultimate Test to take an unassailable 2-1 series lead with one game to go. Kohli & Co. started the day with England being 77 for no loss, and further to 100/0, in pursuit of a challenging 368-run target at The Oval, London.

Day 5 commenced with all three results being possible. On a flat deck, England required 291 more for a win whereas Indian bowlers had a tough task to dismiss the English line-up. Starting the day with some disciplined bowling, India slowly and steadily earned the momentum and dominated from thereon as England folded for 210 all-out in the final session.

Shardul Thakur-Umesh Yadav ensured some vital breakthroughs whereas Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah troubled the batters and chipped in with two wickets apiece. From 120/1, England were 147/6 and further slipped to 193-8 before being finally bundled out for 210 in 92.2 overs.

After India go 2-1 up in the five-match series, with the final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester from September 10, here's how the WTC points table stands:

Photo | Screengrab (ICC)

After the win, an elated Kohli told at the post-match presentation ceremony, " I am proud of the character shown by the team, this is amongst the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief. As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets. I think you pointed his performance. Rohit's innings was fantastic. What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. I think he batted well in both the innings. We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group (on the playing XI).

The fifth and final Test starts from September 10 (Friday) at Old Trafford, Manchester.