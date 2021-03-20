India vs England 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match?

Virat Kohli's Team India are set to lock horns with Eoin Morgan's England in the series finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams are tied up 2-2 and will be getting their best playing XI on the field to seal the deal. Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock in the fourth T20I will cement his place for the fifth game. Ishan Kishan, who missed the fourth T20I due to a groin injury, will be expected to return for this clash.

All you need to know about India vs England 5th T20I match in Ahmedabad:

When and where will India vs England 5th T20I be played?

The finale of the five-match series between India and England will be played on March 20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The match will be played behind closed doors.

What time will the fifth T20I match between India and England begin?

The fifth T20I between India and England will start at 7.00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the fifth T20I match between India and England live?

The fifth T20I match between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the fifth T20I match between India and England?

The fifth T20I match between India and England will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar app.

India vs England, T20I series - Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood