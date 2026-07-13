/'Rohit, Kohli bring a sense of calmness': Shubman Gill lauds veterans' return for England ODIs

Shubman Gill cannot wait for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to grace the ODI series opener against England at Edgbaston with their presence. Following a disastrous T20I series against England, Team India’s white-ball unit is seeking revival, and what better way than with the returning duo to take care of it. Rohit and Kohli are back in the ODI team for this three-match series against England, and Gill, who has enjoyed batting with them, lauds the two for bringing a sense of calmness during tense situations.

Gill dismissed any talk around Rohit and Kohli slipping away from the 2027 ODI World Cup conversations, insisting that both have been and will remain integral parts of India’s 50-over plans.

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“Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai, they have been the backbone of Indian batting lineup for the past decade. And they remain a very integral part of our team,” Gill said in a chat with reporters on the eve of the first ODI in Birmingham.



Gill said that beyond the cricketing genius that they bring to the ground every single time, the experience that they carry along is what serves the bigger purpose.



“The experience and the skill that they bring to the team is obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, repetitively, consistently, in a number of matches, different tournaments, different occasions,” he added.



Despite having seasoned players in the squad for the ODI series, India would likely play their newcomers without disturbing their core.



“If there is an experienced line-up in any team, then I think in a pressure situation, experience helps you a lot. Because you have been in that situation many times, and you have done good and bad. So, I think you get a sense of calmness when you are under pressure.



“I don't think it's an unsettled XI... you have to give a chance to the new players. You have to give them experience,” the captain added.

