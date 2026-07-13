/IND W vs ENG W – India crush England by 270 runs to win inaugural Lord's women’s Test

Kranti Gaud’s seven-wicket haul and a maiden Test century from Yastika Bhatia powered the Indian women’s team to a monumental 270-run win over England in the inaugural women’s Test at Lord’s. This historic feat at the Mecca of Cricket comes just two days after the Indian men’s team surrendered their T20I series in England, ahead of the upcoming ODIs starting Tuesday (Jul 14) at Edgbaston. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the visiting side etched their names into cricketing folklore with an absolute demolition of the hosts, heavily anchored by Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant twin fifties.

“I never thought about it, but the day the match started, I wanted to get my name written on the Honours Board,” said medium-pacer Kranti Gaud, who won the Player of the Match award for her seven wickets across two innings, including a historic five-for in the first. “I feel very proud, as does my family. I wanted to thank everyone (my coaches and teammates) who has supported me.”

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India batted first after losing the toss and scored 285 in the first innings. It looked like a below-par score on this Lord’s track; England’s diminished performance in their reply (170) highlighted India’s bowling strength. With a massive 115-run lead, the Indian women’s team rode on fifties from Mandhana (70) and Richa Ghosh (50*) and a brilliant yet historic maiden Test ton from Bhatia, who scored 113, including 14 fours, to give England a target of 457.



The hosts never looked comfortable chasing this mammoth target, having been reduced to 34 for four at one stage and later 59 for five. In the final innings, two Indian seamers, Gaud and Sayali Satghare, alongside spinners, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma, broke through England’s batting to dismiss them for 186 runs on day four.



“God is a better writer, and he has written it pretty well. Our openers have been our strength - the way they batted in the first half, it was special to watch,” Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match. “I want to give credit to the support staff. This summer did not go the way it wanted, but we came back strongly in the Test match.”



“On the first morning, we did not adapt to the conditions as well as we could have. Struggled to find our length, but once we did that, we were in the game. With the bat, we did not have enough partnerships.

