India are set to play Brazil in a historic friendly football match on October 3 in Kolkata at the city's iconic Salt Lake Stadium, also known as the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. It is the first time India will face five-time FIFA World Cup champion Brazil in a football match. Apart from Brazil, India will also face Panama on September 26 and Uruguay—a two-time FIFA World Cup winner—on October 6. The matches, according to India football head coach Khalid Jamil, "will be a turning point for Indian football." Tickets for the much-anticipated India vs Brazil football match have gone live for sale on the District app.

What India vs Brazil means for football in the country

At the FIFA World Cup 2026, India were criticised for not being able to qualify despite having far greater resources than some participating nations, including Cape Verde. These matches against high-profile teams, coach Jamil said, are "a very good thing happening for Indian football" ahead of next year's 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification.

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"We are playing Brazil for the first time in history. We must think positively. We must focus on only one thing: India must go ahead. Our main target is next year, 2027, Asian Cup qualification. Before that, we are playing with strong teams. This is a very good thing happening for Indian football,” Jamil said to news agency PTI in an interview on Wednesday (Sep 2).

"This is history for India. If anybody talks negatively, he must stop. We need support from the fans. I feel that if the crowd supports India 100 per cent, the players will be motivated and will perform well. It is very useful for the players and for everyone. It is a motivation. It is one step, and then the next step is that we need to play more matches to gain confidence," he added.

Where to buy India vs Brazil match tickets

The India vs Brazil match is scheduled to be played on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, starting at 7:00 PM IST. The gates will open at 4:00 PM IST for ticket holders, who can make purchases via the District app. Below are the ticket prices for various stands, which start at INR 999 and go up to INR 15,000:

India vs Brazil Football Friendly Seat Layout Photograph: (District)