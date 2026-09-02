/PCB turns to LinkedIn to hire new fielding coach after Test shake-up

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) turned to job-hunting giant LinkedIn in search of its new fielding coach. The move comes less than a week after the PCB formally opened applications following Shane McDermott’s departure, and arrives amidst a major Test squad shake-up. Pakistan dropped seven squad players midway through the series and released two coaches. All those dropped and released were sent home after Pakistan conceded the three-match series.



The PCB posted the opening for the fielding coach position across formats on LinkedIn on Monday, writing, “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is seeking an experienced and skilled Fielding Coach to join the Pakistan Men’s National Cricket Team. The Fielding Coach will play a crucial role in developing and enhancing the fielding skills of Pakistan National Team Players.”



The post, however, instantly went viral on social media, with the recruitment manner drawing attention, as such an appeal from a cricket board for that position is unusual. Like every corporate or IT job opening, the PCB laid out the requirements. Those applying for the job must hold at least a Level II cricket coaching qualification and have a minimum of five years’ experience in a similar role. Candidates must also have worked with elite cricketers, national and international teams and franchise sides.



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The cricket board also emphasised that the role would go beyond usual fielding drills, with candidates expected to have a deep understanding of game analysis and player development. Those interested in the role must also have experience in monitoring and evaluating systems and processes used at the top level to develop modern fielding techniques.

The last date for applying is September 9 through PCB’s official website.

Widespread Squad Shake-Up

After losing the second Test at Lord’s, the PCB made ground-breaking changes to the travelling entourage. While they released several first-team players, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad, and coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul, white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have been asked to take over the coaching duties for the final Test.



Pakistan picked seven players in their places, including five uncapped ones: Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah. Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who previously represented Pakistan in Tests, have also been recalled.