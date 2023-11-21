India vs Australia T20 series: Check schedule, venues, squads, live streaming details | All you need to know

India vs Australia T20I: The Australia men’s cricket team are touring India in November 2023 to play five T20I matches. Recently in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, Australia clinched a triumphant win over India by 6 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In September 2023, the Australian team toured India to play three ODI matches. India won the first two ODI matches and Australia won by third ODI match of the series. This series was part of both teams’ preparation for the 2023 World Cup which concluded on Nov 19.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming bilateral T20I series between India and Australia:

India vs Australia T20I series: Venues

1st T20I: Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

2nd T20I: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

4th T20I: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

5th T20I: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Australia T20I series: Schedule

All five T20I matches will take place at the same time at 7:00 pm IST (1:30 pm GMT) on respective days.

1st T20I: Vishakhapatnam – Nov 23, Thursday

2nd T20I: Thiruvananthapuram – Nov 26, Sunday

3rd T20I: Guwahati – Nov 28, Tuesday

4th T20I: Raipur – Dec 01, Friday

5th T20I: Bengaluru – Dec 03, Sunday

India vs Australia T20I series: Team news

Ahead of the T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav has been named the Indian team’s captain for the five-match tournament. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions.

The hosts picked only three players from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad- Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is as vice-captain.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to miss out on the series due to an ankle injury during the World Cup 2023 league matches against Bangladesh. Sanju Samson does not find a place in the squad.

On the Australian side, the veteran opener David Warner will not play in the T20I series against India. The all-rounder Aaron Hardie will play as a replacement for Warner in the five-match series and will make his T20I debut.

India vs Australia T20I series: Squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

India vs Australia T20I series: Live streaming details

The India vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.