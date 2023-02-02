India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: From full schedule to streaming details - All you need to know

After beating Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the white-ball home series, India will now square off with Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the last edition comprising four Tests. The four Tests between heavyweights India and Australia is keenly awaited by the ardent cricket fans as the three few series have lived up to expectations, if not exceeded them. India have won the last three editions but will have a big task to beat Pat Cummins & Co. and assure themselves a place in the ICC World Test Championship final, to be held in early June.

For India, Rohit Sharma & Co. will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah -- who might join the team for the last two Tests subject to fitness -- whereas Shreyas Iyer is doubtful for the series opener, on January 09. Australia, on the other hand, have a real chance to win their first red-ball series on Indian soil after 19 years following their dominance at home, versus West Indies and South Africa. Overall, it promises to be a humdinger of a series with plenty of sledging, intense drama and action.

Here's everything you need to know about the India-Australia Test series:

Full Schedule

February 9-13: 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

February 17-21: 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

March 01-05: 3rd Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

March 09-13: 4th Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Telecast and streaming details

It is to be noted that all the four Tests will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Hence, there is no day-night Test in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series. The live telecast will be on Star Sports Network whereas the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as JioTV.

Squads

India (for first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav