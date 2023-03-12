India vs Australia, 4th Test: Virat Kohli goes past Brian Lara, trails Sachin Tendulkar only in unique list

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli hit his 28th Test hundred on day four of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia, ending his three-year long wait for the same. On the way to his century, Kohli broke yet another batting record as he surpassed Brain Lara to become second-highest run scorer against Australia in international cricket.

Kohli achieved the feat on day three of the Test which he ended on 59 not out. The right-hand batsman, at the end of day three, had total 4,729 runs across all formats against Australia, going past West Indian great Brian Lara's 4,714-run mark. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of most runs scored against Australia with a total of 6,707 runs in 110 international matches at an average of 49.68.

Brain Lara scored his 4,714 runs at an average of 45.76 in 82 international matches. Kohli, who is playing his 89th international match against Australia has amassed his runs at an average of 50.84 by the end of day three of the Ahmedabad Test.

In total, Kohli has played 24* Tests (24th being played currently), 43 ODIs and 22 T20Is, scoring 1,852* (still unbeaten on 176), 2,083 and 794 runs at an average of 46.30, 54.81 and 52.93, respectively. The former Indian skipper has also notched up eight hundreds each in Tests and ODIs against the Aussies.

Thanks to Kohli, India are currently in command of the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series with him being not out on 176 and India ahead by 74 runs with 554/5 in the first innings in reply of Australia's 480 by the time this report was being written.

Left-handed batsman Axar Patel was on crease with Kohli, batting at 79 not out and the duo were cruising along with an unbroken partnership of 161 for the sixth wicket.

