India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's reaction on KL Rahul's 50 goes viral - WATCH

Indian batsman KL Rahul shook his Test problems and stood up tall in India's five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series in Mumbai. Rahul scored unbeaten 75 off 91 balls as he held one end on a spicy pitch.

Rahul's effort were acknowledged by the dressing room too as soon as he reached his fifty and at front was ex-skipper Virat Kohli who is known to have backed Rahul a lot. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official twitter handle, Kohli can be seen clapping with hands up above his head to acknowledge Rahul individual milestone of 50 runs.

The video has gone viral for the reaction. Have a look at the video here:

Notably, Rahul was dropped from the recently-concluded Test series against Australia after first two Tests due to a poor run of form. The batsman was also relieved from his duties as the vice-captain as well.

Nonetheless, Rahul came into bat at number 5 in Mumbai, a position where he's been successful in the recent times for India, and helped India see through. Rahul added 108 runs with Player-of-the-Match Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket after India were left five down on 83 in the 20the over of the chase.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for a paltry 188 runs inside 36 overs, thanks to some outstanding bowling by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, both of whom took three wickets each.

Australia, however, had a good start and were cruising along nicely with 129/2 in the 20th over. Ravindra Jadeja then started a dramatic collapse as he took out Mitchell March, who was batting belligerently on 81 off 65 and looking set for more.

The next match of the series will be played on March 19 in Vishakhapatnam with the third and final match scheduled to be played on March 22 in Chennai.



