India vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to watch AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match in India?

After a winning start in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, Sunil Chhetri-led India will lock horns with Afghanistan in their second game in Group D on Saturday evening (June 11). Chhetri & Co. started their campaign with a stunning 2-0 win over Cambodia with the captain shining with twin goals. Thus, he will be eager to take India to another win.

Talking about their tournament-opener, India scored twice versus a hapless Cambodia courtesy of Chhetri's goals in 14th and 60th minute. On the other hand, Afghanistan went down to Hong Kong, 2-1, and have a tough ask against the home side in order to prevent themselves from being out of contention to qualify for the big event next year.

On the other hand, a victory for the Men in Blue will confirm a direct knockout with Hong Kong, a clash will be held on Tuesday (June 14), to determine the group toppers.

Let's take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs Afghanistan game:

Where is the India vs Afghanistan match taking place?

The India vs Afghanistan match will be held at the iconic Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

What time does the India vs Afghanistan match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan will kick off at at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday (June 11).

How to watch live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan match on TV?

The AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match between India vs Afghanistan will be telecasted on Star Sports 3 in India

How to watch live coverage of the India vs Afghanistan match on the live streaming?

The AFC Asian Cup Qualifier India vs Afghanistan fixture will be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.