India tour of Bangladesh: Full squads, schedule, timings, telecast - All you need to know

After the rain-marred New Zealand tour, the cricketing action continues for Team India as they will be seen on the 22-yard cricket strip in the forthcoming Bangladesh tour. While the NZ tour didn't have some big names, superstars regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, etc. will return for the three ODIs and two Tests, starting on December 04.

Both the series are important for India. While India remain in the race to reach the final in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, they cannot afford to lose any of their remaining six games. On the other hand, the three 50-over games will once again give Rohit & Co. a chance to work on their line-up with the ODI World Cup set to take place in late 2023. Before the tour opener, which starts with the ODI series, here's a look at the full schedule, squads, telecast and streaming details:

ODI series:

December 04: 1st ODI, Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

December 07: 2nd ODI, Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

December 10: 3rd ODI, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Test series:

December 14-18: 1st Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

December 22-26: 2nd Test, Shere Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

ODI squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan

Test squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Bangladesh: To be announced