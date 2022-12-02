Aussie great Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare during commentary duty in Perth Test

On Friday (December 02), former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart scare while commentating during the Perth Test between Australia and West Indies. “Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today’s coverage,” a Channel 7 spokesperson said via The Daily Telegraph. The former No. 3 batter is part of the commentary panel for Channel 7, also including stalwarts such as Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Ponting suffered a heart scare but no confirmed details have emerged out about his condition. The 47-year-old walked out of Seven's commentary box on the stroke of lunch, having been on the broadcast for the previous 40 minutes, and did not need any assistance. He was accompanied by close friend and former Australia coach Justin Langer to a car and sent to hospital as a precaution. He did not return for the rest of the day, but it's understood he told colleagues he was feeling okay at hospital.