'They scored 500 when...': Shoaib Akhtar reacts to England's batting onslaught on Day 1 of Rawalpindi Test

England dominated proceedings on Day 1of the first Test versus hosts Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test on Thursday (December 01). After there were reports suggesting that the series opener will be postponed by a day or two, with over a dozen English players unwell due to a stomach bug, the Rawalpindi Test started as per schedule.

Opting to bat first, Ben Stokes & Co. rode on centuries from opener Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brooks to take England to a mammoth 506-4 at stumps on Day 1; highest score by a team on the opening day of a Test. After this, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar shared a video reacting on England's batting onslaught on a pitch akin for batters.

"Shukr hai abhi England team ki tabiyat kharab thi, jo kal report aa rhi thi, England ki team ki tabiyat theek nahi hai. Jab tabiyat theek nahi hai tab 500 maar diye, agar theek hote to bahut bura haal krte (Thank god, England aren't well, as per the report that came in last evening. When they are unwell, they scored 500. They would have thrashed us if they were fit and fine)." Here's the video:

Kharab tabiyat pay hamara yeh haal kia hai England k players nay. Yeh theek hotay toh kya kertay. pic.twitter.com/rr8fUhBgzY — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 1, 2022

Further, Akhtar lauded England's Test coach and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum for his approach of wanting his side to score at a run a ball. "Inke jo coach hai Brendon McCullum, vo ye believe ni krta ki Test matches aise khele jaye ruk ruk k.Vo believe krta hai run a ball khele jaye. Vo jab se aaya hai Test cricket mai, England ne maarna shuru kr diya hai. England nahi rukta. Batting line up unke pass bahut lambi hai. Vo kehte hai ki run a ball khelo bhyii Test matches bhi (England’s coach Brendon McCullum doesn’t believe in batting slowly in Tests. He has asked his players to score at a run-a-ball. England are playing an aggressive brand of cricket ever since he took over. They have batting depth. I think, Pakistan also needs to change their mindset)," he added.