Rawalpindi Test: England create history! Ben Stokes & Co. become first team to hit most runs on Day 1

England created history on the opening day of the Rawalpindi Test versus hosts Babar Azam-led Pakistan. After opting to bat first, on a flat surface, Ben Stokes-led Three Lions didn't do anything wrong on Day 1 to go to stumps at 506 for 4. Thus, England has created a world record for scoring the most runs by a team on Day 1 of a Test. In 1910, Australia had ended the Sydney Test's opening day's play at 494-6 versus South Africa. Thus, their arch-rivals in England have surpassed them to break the record after 88 long years.

Coming out to bat, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made merry of the batting conditions versus the Shaheen Afridi-less bowling attack. England reached 174 for no loss at the lunch break, moving past India's 158/0 (27 overs) to have the most runs by a team in the first session. Crawley scored a 111-ball 122, Duckett departed for a well-made 107 whereas keeper-batter Ollie Pope scored a hundred (108) before Harry Brooks remained unbeaten on 101. Captain Stokes also joined the party and remains unbeaten on a 15-ball 34, laced with 6 fours and a six, as the visitors piled on the miseries versus Pakistan. Thus, England became the first-ever side to hit 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match.

The day saw as many as 73 fours and three sixes being scored by the English batters as Pakistani bowlers had no answers to their onslaught. While England's bazball approach has been hailed by many on social media platforms, many also slammed the dead wicket at Rawalpindi with bowlers having no say throughout the day.