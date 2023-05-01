India to feature in five-nation tournament with Asia Cup 2023 unlikely before ODI World Cup: Report

The Asia Cup 2023 edition is only months away but the mystery surrounding the host for the continental tournament continues. Pakistan have been named as the host for the tournament but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it clear, last year, that the Indian team won't travel to their neighbouring Asian country due to the strained political relations between both nations.

Since then, a lot has been said and written about the Asia Cup 2023 edition. Pakistan cricket board (PCB) responded by saying that it won't travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to take place soon after the Asia Cup. Later on, it was revealed that the PCB offered a hybrid model where India will play their games at another venue while Pakistan will host the remaining games.

But this could also cost Pakistan the hosting rights. As per Cricket Pakistan, Pakistan will lose the hosting rights even if a hybrid model comes into place. Thus, the PCB is prepared to see the cancellation of this year's event. The report in cricketpakistan.com has further revealed that Team India might play a five-nation tournament in the vacant window following Asia Cup's cancellation.

Coming to Pakistan's threat to boycott this year's ODI WC, it is highly unlikely that they won't participate. The Men in Green travelled to India for the 2016 T20 World Cup. They, however, might play their games in one or two venues only.