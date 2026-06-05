/India squad announcement for UK Tour on June 6: Eyes on Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer

The BCCI has confirmed the date of the Team India squad selection for their forthcoming UK tour consisting of two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast and five T20Is and three ODIs against England starting July 1. The latest report suggests that the BCCI’s selection committee will meet at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday (Jun 6) to pick T20I and ODI squads for the two series. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the BCCI secretary will address the media at around 1 pm, per BCCI’s latest release.

The media address would, however, attract significant attention, with several changes likely to headline the Team India's squad selection announcement. While the reports have suggested that the selectors have decided to move on from the T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, owing to his extended lean patch, announcing Shreyas Iyer as his replacement and the new T20I captain would be on the agenda.

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Besides, the most highly awaited announcement would be that of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s maiden call-up to the senior men’s team for the UK T20Is. The teen sensation broke several IPL records in the recently concluded season and won as many as five awards, the most by anyone in a single edition ever. The left-handed opener won awards for the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs (776 in 16 matches), the Super Striker (237.31), the Most Valuable Player, the Most Sixes (72) and the Emerging Player of the Season.



The selectors, however, could also announce the squad for the Asian Games in advance due to entry deadlines set by organisers.

Team India’s upcoming T20I schedule –

After hosting Afghanistan for the one-off Test in New Chandigarh, beginning the same day (Jun 6), India will face three ODIs against them, following which they will leave for Ireland for the two T20Is on June 26 and 28.



India’s next white-ball assignment will be against England, the five T20Is starting July 1, followed by three ODIs.

