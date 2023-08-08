India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bats for more women's Tests

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur wants more women's Tests to take place. While she agreed that playing T20s is fun, she said that Test cricket is something everyone wants to play.

"As a player, I definitely want more Tests because as a growing kid, we saw more Tests on TV than T20s," Harmanpreet said on a Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "Nowadays it's a lot of fun playing T20s but Test cricket is something every cricketer wants to play."

India are one of the four teams which will be playing Tests in the 2022-25 Future Tour Program (FTP) cycle apart from Australia, England and South Africa. The Indian side, however, will be playing the least number of Tests (2) behind England (5), Australia (4) and South Africa (3).

"This year we have two Tests - one against England and one against Australia - and I hope those games can make a huge impact on women's cricket and hopefully in the future we will keep getting more Test matches. We have to bring back Test matches in women's cricket because it's very important for women's cricket," said Harman.

The skipper, who is currently in England playing The Hundred for Trent Rockets, also spoke about the need to bring back two-, three-day games to domestic setup in India. She, however, acknowledged that the level of domestic cricket has improved a lot.

"Trust me, [domestic cricket] has improved a lot," she said. "Initially when I started playing, we hardly got domestic games but for the last couple of years, domestic level has improved a lot. We are getting more games and some domestic games are live also, people can watch on TV.

"It is improving day by day but in my early days we used to play two- and three-day games which we are really missing, and I'm sure after these two Test matches hopefully we'll get two-day matches back. The more cricket we get, the more improvement we'll see in women's cricket," she said.

