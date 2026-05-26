/India’s top names gear up for high-stakes clash at NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026

Indian surfing will once again turn its attention to the waves of Karnataka as the seventh edition of the NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026, a key stop in the national surfing series, is set to take place from May 29 to 31 at the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangalore. With surfing preparing for its historic debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year, this year’s Indian Open arrives at a crucial stage in India’s Asian Games selection cycle, with several of the country’s leading surfers looking to strengthen their position in the national rankings and ongoing evaluation process ahead of the continental showpiece.

India has secured two quota spots each in the Men’s Open Shortboard and Women’s Open Shortboard events for the Asian Games, significantly increasing the stakes surrounding this year’s domestic season.

As one of the final major events in the national championship calendar before the continental event, the Indian Open is expected to play an important role in shaping discussions surrounding Team India selection.

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The NMPA Indian Open of Surfing 2026 will also mark the second stop of this year’s National Championship Series following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held in April.

Approximately 80 athletes from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Goa are expected to participate across the disciplines of Surfing and Stand-Up Paddling (SUP).

The event will feature competitions in the Open and Under-18 categories for men and women, while organisers have also introduced Under-14 categories this year to encourage greater grassroots participation in the sport.

Over the years, the Indian Open of Surfing has played an important role in placing Dakshina Kannada on the national and international map as an emerging destination for surfing and ocean sports, with the Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach continuing to establish itself as one of India’s premier surfing venues.

With the battle for Asian Games selection intensifying, much of the spotlight in Mangalore is expected to centre around a small group of surfers who have emerged as the leading contenders for Team India selection.

Ramesh Budihal enters the championship as one of the most accomplished surfers in the country following a landmark period in his career on the continental stage.

While, Sivaraj Babu arrives at the Indian Open carrying strong momentum after clinching the Men’s Open title at the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026, a result that further reinforced his standing as one of the country’s leading surfers heading into a pivotal year for Indian surfing.