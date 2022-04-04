India opens medal tally with men's trap team event bronze in ISSF World Cup

India opened their account at the ISSF World Cup for shotgun as the trio of Kynan Chenai, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Shapath Bharadwaj won the bronze medal in men's trap team event after beating Brazil via a shoot-off here.

In the bronze-medal match, both teams were tied at 5-5 after five series of five shots each, before India clinched third place in the first shoot-off shot which Brazil missed.

The trio had finished fourth out of 11 teams in qualification, with a combined score of 205 out of 225.

The effort set up the Brazil match-up, who had finished third in qualification with a score of 207.

However, India turned the tables on them in the medal match. USA beat Spain, also via a shoot-off to clinch gold.

Veteran Shagun Chowdhary in the women's trap also had a good outing as she narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth.

Shagun shot 111 in the qualifiers to make it to the second semi-final in sixth place. She then made it to the gold medal match, topping the second semi-final with a stunning 24 hits out of 25.

In the medal match where the top two of the two semi-finals fought it out, Shagun hit only nine 'birds' out of the first 15 hits to be eliminated first in fourth place.

Italy won gold and bronze in the event while the USA won silver. In the trap mixed team event, Kynan Chenai and Rajeshwari Kumari also made it past the qualification stage of 10 teams, finishing fifth with a score of 132 out of 150.

They made it to the bronze medal match, eventually going down to Spain by a margin of 2-6, to miss out on a podium finish.

The tournament concludes on Wednesday, when the skeet mixed team medals are going to be decided.