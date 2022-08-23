India head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Asia Cup 2022

India have been handed a huge setback ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 as head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19. Dravid had not travelled to Zimbabwe with the Indian squad for the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against the hosts as the head coach was rested along with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

In Dravid's absence, another India legend VVS Laxman, who heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA), served as the stand-in head coach of the KL Rahul-led Team India on their tour of Zimbabwe. Dravid's last assignment with the team was their tour of the Caribbean where India defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series and 4-1 in the T20Is.

Dravid's absence will be a big blow for India as the head coach has been instrumental in the team's success across formats since taking over last year. Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma have instilled a new aggressive intent in the team and have changed the way India played T20 cricket.

India is set to leave for the UAE soon for the premier tournament which will serve as the perfect preparation ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Dravid is likely to miss the tournament due to his positive test. India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28 (Sunday).

Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the Zimbabwe series, will return to lead the team in the Asia Cup. Rohit will be looking to inspire the Men in Blue to another memorable triumph having guided them to the title in the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2018.

India will witness the return of superstar batter Virat Kohli, who will be hopeful of bouncing back to form in the tournament. Kohli has been enduring a lean patch across formats in international cricket and will be desperate to notch up a big knock when he marks his return to the playing XI against Pakistan.

While the likes of Kohli and Rohit will be back with the squad, India will miss the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel for the tournament. In the absence of the duo, the onus will be on the likes of Bhuvneshar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh to deliver with the ball for India.