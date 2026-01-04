/India eyes 2036 Olympics, PM Modi says hosting mega events key for athletes

India has stepped up its push to bring the Olympic Games to the country, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the government is making strong efforts to host the 2036 Olympics as part of a broader plan to give Indian athletes more opportunities on the global stage. Speaking via video conference at the inauguration of the 72nd Senior National Volleyball Championship in Varanasi, the Prime Minister underlined India’s growing ambition to become a major host of international sporting events.

He said hosting such tournaments not only boosts infrastructure but also helps young athletes gain exposure, confidence and competitive experience. “The 2030 Commonwealth Games will be held in India, and the country is making strong efforts to host the 2036 Olympics,” Modi said. “The aim is to give more and more players greater opportunities to compete.”

Modi stressed that the government is fully committed to building a strong sporting ecosystem in the country. According to him, hosting mega events plays a key role in inspiring the next generation to take up sports seriously, especially Olympic disciplines that need sustained support and visibility.

He also highlighted the impact of grassroots development programmes, particularly Khelo India, calling it a game-changer in identifying and nurturing talent from across the country. The scheme, he said, has helped young athletes from small towns and rural areas get access to training, competition and financial support.

“The government is making every possible effort to provide exposure to budding athletes to take up Olympic sports,” Modi said, adding that structured competitions and regular tournaments are essential for athletes to measure themselves against the best.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when India has been actively positioning itself as a capable host for large-scale sporting events. In recent years, the country has successfully staged tournaments across cricket, football, athletics and multi-sport events, strengthening its case on the global stage.