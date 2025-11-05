/India bowling coach Morkel shares reason behind making Arshdeep sit out of playing XI

Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is but was made to sit out of the first two T20Is in the ongoing series against Australia. The decision drew a lot ire from fans and former cricketers alike. The left-arm pacer was then included in the third T20I of the series. Arshdeep not only justified his selection with 3/35 but won the Player of the Match award as well in India's series-levelling win. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, however, has shed some light on the team's decision to sit out Arshdeep.

Morkel on Arshdeep sitting out of playing XI

“It is not easy,” Morkel conceded about Arshdeep. “There will always be disappointment in terms of players and selection, but that is something at times that, as a player, is uncontrollable.”

“For us, from our side, we just keep on asking them to work hard and try hard and be ready for when they do get the opportunity. There are limited games now leading into the T20 World Cup, so it is essential for us to see how the players can react in certain situations under pressure; otherwise, it will be unknown to us. So it is a bit of playing those sorts of games and then still having the mindset to win the game of cricket,” he added.

Arshdeep's performance for India in T20Is