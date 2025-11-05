/India bowling coach Morkel shares reason behind making Arshdeep sit out of playing XI

Arshdeep has been a standout performer for India in T20Is ever since making his debut in 2022 on the back of his performance in IPL. Arshdeep has since played 66 T20Is for India and has taken 104 wickets - the only Indian bowler to take 100+ wickets in the format.
Arshdeep Singh is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is but was made to sit out of the first two T20Is in the ongoing series against Australia. The decision drew a lot ire from fans and former cricketers alike. The left-arm pacer was then included in the third T20I of the series. Arshdeep not only justified his selection with 3/35 but won the Player of the Match award as well in India's series-levelling win. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, however, has shed some light on the team's decision to sit out Arshdeep.
“It is not easy,” Morkel conceded about Arshdeep. “There will always be disappointment in terms of players and selection, but that is something at times that, as a player, is uncontrollable.”
“For us, from our side, we just keep on asking them to work hard and try hard and be ready for when they do get the opportunity. There are limited games now leading into the T20 World Cup, so it is essential for us to see how the players can react in certain situations under pressure; otherwise, it will be unknown to us. So it is a bit of playing those sorts of games and then still having the mindset to win the game of cricket,” he added.
Arshdeep has been a standout performer for India in T20Is ever since making his debut in 2022 on the back of his performance in IPL. Arshdeep has since played 66 T20Is for India and has taken 104 wickets - the only Indian bowler to take 100+ wickets in the format. In the IPL, Arshdeep has played 82 matches and has taken 97 wickets - fourth most for a left-arm pacer behind Trent Boult (143), Ashish Nehra (106) and Zaheer Khan (102).