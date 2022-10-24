India beat Pakistan to set new world record for most wins in a calendar year in international cricket

India defeated Pakistan by 4 wickets in a thriller to get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (October 23). India rode on a fabulous knock of an unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli to chase down the target of 160 runs on the final ball to pull off one of their most memorable victories against their arch-rivals in recent times.

Kohli absolutely bossed the run chase as he constructed his innings to perfection despite a slow start. His 82 off 53 balls was laced with six fours and four sixes as the batting maestro combined with Hardik Pandya (40) to help India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

With the win, India surpassed Australia to set a new world record for registering the most victories in international cricket across formats in a calendar year. India now have 39 wins across ODIs, Tests and T20Is in 2022 and have overtaken Australia who won 38 matches throughout the calendar year in 2003.

India had kicked off the year with defeats in five straight games against South Africa in their own backyard before Rohit Sharma took charge across all three formats. India have since won series against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England, and South Africa. The Men in Blue also recorded three wins in the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this year.

Their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday saw them become the new record holders for the most wins in international cricket in a calendar year. India have a great chance to extend their tally further as they have at least 15 confirmed international games remaining this year.

India have been captained by as many as seven players so far this year to get to 39 wins in 57 matches across formats. While Rohit is the permanent skipper, the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah have also captained the team this year.

After beating Pakistan in their opening game, India will now look to bag their second straight victory in the T20 World Cup when they take on Netherlands in their next game on Thursday (October 27).