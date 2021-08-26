India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Full schedule, telecast and live streaming of Indian events for August 27

The Indian contingent had a memorable run in the Tokyo 2020 Games, which concluded on August 8. Team India returned with their best-ever showing at an Olympics, with a total of seven medals and finished at the 48th spot.

While the memories of the Tokyo Games remains afresh for the whole country, the countrymen have now shifted focus to backing the Indian team at the Tokyo Paralympics, which kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on August 24 (Tuesday). A lot is expected of the stars featuring for Team India in the Paralympics, which comprises at least four Indians ranked top of the world whereas six are at number two and around 10 are at number three in global standings.

For the unversed, India ended at the 43rd spot in 2016 Paralympics, in Rio, -- with 4 medals (2 gold, 1 silver and bronze each). Overall, it has won 12 medals in Paralympics and aims to feature in the top 25 this time around.

Here's a look at the Indian events in Tokyo Paralympics for August 27 (Friday):

Archery

Men's Recurve Individual Open, Ranking round: Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara at 10:30 am IST

Men's Compound Individual Open, ranking round: Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami at 10:30 am IST

Women's Compound Individual Open, open ranking round: Jyoti Baliyan at 5:30 am IST

Swimming

200 Individual Medley SM7 Heat 2: Suyash Jadhav at 6:38 am IST

Powerlifting

Men's 65kg: Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50 kg: Sakina Khatun

All you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details for Indian events on August 27:

Paralympics 2021 live telecast and streaming in India

Eurosport channel will live telecast the Tokyo Paralympics in India. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app.

On the other hand, Doordarshan will also broadcast TOKYO Paralympics LIVE and will only live telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics.

So far, India's performance in Tokyo Paralympics has been as follows:

RESULTS

Table Tennis

Individual C3- LI Qian (China) defeated Sonalben Madhubhai Patel (India) 3-2

Individual C4 - Zhou Ying (China) beat Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (India) 3-0

Table Tennis Women's Singles C4

Hasmukhbhai Bhavinaben Patel (India) thrashed Megan Shackleton (Great Britain), qualified for knockouts