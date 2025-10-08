/Ind-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India Women will take on South Africa Women in game ten of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on Thursday (Oct 9). India are on a two-match winning streak after dominantly defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, after getting outplayed by England in the first game, South Africa came strongly in their second game and defeated New Zealand and are back to winning ways. As the high-voltage clash between India Women and Pakistan Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.

Match Details

Tournament: ICC Women's World Cup 2025

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match: IND Women vs PAK Women

IND Women vs PAK Women Date: 11 Oct, 2025

Oct, 2025 Venue: ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Vizag Time (IST):3:00 PM (IST)

Add WION as a Preferred Source

IND Women vs SA Women Live Streaming: How to Watch ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Online and on TV

As India Women and South Africa Women get ready to face off at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live stream in India?

The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Where to watch the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match live telecast on TV in India?

The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

IND Women vs SA Women Weather Forecast: Will Rain Affect the World Cup Clash?

A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, with temperatures around 32°c. If the rain arrives as forecasted, it could potentially disrupt match proceedings.

When and where will the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on 11 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the toss for the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?