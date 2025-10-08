/Ind-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, live streaming and weather forecast: When and where to watch live in India

India are on a two-match winning streak after dominantly defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, after getting outplayed by England in the first game, South Africa came strongly in their second game and defeated New Zealand and are back to winning ways.
India Women will take on South Africa Women in game ten of the ICC Women’s World Cup at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on Thursday (Oct 9). India are on a two-match winning streak after dominantly defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan. On the other hand, after getting outplayed by England in the first game, South Africa came strongly in their second game and defeated New Zealand and are back to winning ways. As the high-voltage clash between India Women and Pakistan Women approaches, here’s a look at the weather forecast and live streaming details for fans in India.
Also read | Rohit Sharma credits Rahul Dravid for Champions Trophy 2025 success, says 'we just carried...'
As India Women and South Africa Women get ready to face off at ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag, here are the live streaming and broadcast details for fans in India to catch all the action live.
The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
A red alert has been issued for heavy rainfall, with temperatures around 32°c. If the rain arrives as forecasted, it could potentially disrupt match proceedings.
The IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vizag on 11 Oct 2025. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
The toss for the IND Women vs SA Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.