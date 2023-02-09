IND-W vs PAK-W Live: Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Date, Time, squads, all you need to know

IND vs. PAK-W Live: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup kicks off on Friday in Cape Town, South Africa. The 8th edition of this tournament will be holding a total of 10 matches from 10 February to 26 February. Over the past 14 years, the Women’s T20 World Cup has been a place of some very exciting action, from Ellyse Perry’s ball boot out in the 2010 final to Harmanpreet Kaur’s soaring maiden century in the 2018 edition. More such magic events will uncover in this year’s world cup too, and what better match to witness than between India and its arch-rival, Pakistan.

The Indian side has already warmed up for the showpiece event by playing two practice games against Bangladesh and Australia. While India lost to Australia, they won over Bangladesh by 52 runs. Now, the Harmanpreet side would be eager to start the T20 World Cup with a win over Pakistan.

India has a mixed bag of spin and pace options like Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh and Radha Yadav. While on the batting front, the India side is powered by standout batters like Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Shefali Verma.

Here is all you need to know about one of the most thrilling clashes of the Women's T20 World Cup:

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Group details

Group 1: Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Group 2: England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: The venues

Three venues across South Africa will be used for the T20 World Cup. The event kicks off on February 10 at Newlands, Cape Town, which will also host the semi-finals and the final. Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha, are the other venues for the event.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Tournament Format

This year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in two stages. The 10 teams are divided into two groups of five sides each. South Africa qualified on the basis of being hosts, while seven other sides also gained automatic qualification. Bangladesh and Ireland made it through the qualifiers.

The first round sees the sides participating in round-robin contests in their respective groups, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the knockout stage. The knockout stage consists of two semi-finals and the Final at Newlands, Cape Town on 26 February.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Schedule

10 February – South Africa vs Sri Lanka (Cape Town)

11 February – West Indies vs England (Paarl)

11 February – Australia vs New Zealand (Paarl)

12 February – India vs Pakistan (Cape Town)

12 February – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Cape Town)

13 February – Ireland vs England (Paarl)

13 February – South Africa vs New Zealand (Paarl)

14 February – Australia vs Bangladesh (Gqeberha)

15 February – West Indies vs India (Cape Town)

15 February – Pakistan vs Ireland (Cape Town)

16 February – Sri Lanka vs Australia (Gqeberha)

17 February – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (Cape Town)

17 February – West Indies vs Ireland (Cape Town)

18 February – England vs India (Gqeberha)

18 February – South Africa vs Australia (Gqeberha)

19 February – Pakistan vs West Indies (Paarl)

19 February – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Paarl)

20 February – Ireland vs India (Gqeberha)

21 February – England vs Pakistan (Cape Town)

21 February – South Africa vs Bangladesh (Cape Town)

23 February – SEMI-FINAL 1 (Cape Town)

24 February – SEMI-FINAL 2 (Cape Town)

26 February – FINAL (Cape Town)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs PAK-W Live squads

India Womens: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan womens: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

What time will the India Women vs Pakistan Women's (IND-W vs PAK-W) match start?

The India Women vs Pakistan Women IND-W vs PAK-W will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Pakistan Women’s IND-W vs PAK-W match be played?

India Women vs Pakistan Women IND-W vs PAK-W will be played in Cape Town.

How to watch India Women vs Pakistan IND-W vs PAK-W T20 World Cup match?