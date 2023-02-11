IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: Watch India vs Pakistan women’s world cup match for free on mobile & laptop

IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming: The biggest, spiciest and most-thrilling competition of the Women’s World Cup 2023 is due to take place on Sunday, February 12. India-Women team will be locking horns with its arch-rival Pakistan-W in Cape Town. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad warmed up for the main event by competing against Australia and Bangladesh in two exhibition games. India lost to Australia but defeated Bangladesh by a score of 52. To start their T20 World Cup campaign, the Kaur-led team is currently in urgent need of a victory against Pakistan. India enjoys a significant advantage against Pakistan due to their six previous T20 World Cup meetings. Pakistan has defeated India twice while women in blue have won four times. It must be noted that India is coming off a loss against Pakistan in their last meeting during the Asia cup championship last year.

The ICC women’s world cup started Friday, February 10 with an upset as Sri Lanka thrashed hosts South Africa to win the opening match of the tournament. On Saturday, West Indies-Women and England-women will be locking horns in the first match while Australia-W and New Zealand-W will clash in the second match.

How to watch IND-W vs PAK-W match live in India for free

Women's World Cup live stream: The IND-W vs PAK-W match will be live-streamed on the Hotstar+ Disney app and website. Additionally, the Star Sports network in India will broadcast live coverage of the IND-W vs PAK-W match.

Fans can also access the live stream of IND-W vs PAK-W match for free on their mobile phones, laptops and TVs.

You can watch IND-W vs PAK-W match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND-W vs PAK-W match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND-W vs PAK-W match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match details

Women’s world cup match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, February 12. The venue of the match in Cape Town, South Africa. The match goes live at 6:30 PM IST. Disney+Hotstar app and website will live stream the match in India.

IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match predicted playing XI

India Womens predicted playing XI: Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Anjali Sarwani, Radha Yadav

Pakistan Womens predicted playing XI: Muneeba Ali (wk), Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan

IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup: IND vs PAK squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.

What time will the IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match start?

IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match be played?

IND-W vs PAK-W women’s world cup match will be played in Cape Town.