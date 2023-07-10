IND vs WI: Virat Kohli gives autographs to local West Indies players| Watch

BCCI has shared a heartwarming video in which Virat Kohli, the poster boy of Indian cricket, is seen signing autographs for the local West Indies cricketers. The Indian Cricket Team has reached Dominica for the two-match Test series against West Indies. The squad was seen sweating it out at the nets on Monday when Virat Kohli met some fans. The local cricketers took autographs and selfies with the former Indian skipper and the Board of Control of Cricket in India shared the video on Twitter. “Precious souvenirs, priceless selfies and autographs in plenty ft. 'most favourite batter of all time' - Virat Kohli,” read the caption.

Virat Kohli graces his fans

Virat Kohli, who will be playing the Test and ODI series against West Indies, was seen giving autographs to local players at Windsor Park, Dominica. BCCI shared the video and a local was seen talking about Virat Kohli. “My favourite, most favourite batsman of all time, Mr Kohli. I also got his autograph so I am very thankful,” said one of them. Shortly after the BCCI tweeted the video, it was liked by about 4,000 people. Many users have also appreciated the video and were impressed with all the love and respect the Indian cricketer has received on foreign tours.

IND vs WI Clash

The first match of the Test series between India and West Indies will be played in Dominica from 12 July. Several players, including Virat Kohli, Shrikar Bharat, Ishaan Kishan, and Mohammad Siraj are seen sweating at the nets on Monday.