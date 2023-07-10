Sunil Gavaskar, disappointed with Rohit Sharma's captaincy, says he expected more

Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticised Rohit Sharama’s captaincy and said that he was expecting more from one of the two most successful captains of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking at The Indian Express Idea Exchange, the legendary batsman said, “I expected more from him (Rohit). In India, it is different, but when you do well overseas that is the test. That is where he has been a little disappointing. Even in the T20 format, with all the experience of the IPL.”

Gavaskar said that both Rohit Sharma and the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid should be taking more responsibility for the losses and why there was no change of tactics after continuous high-profile losses. He also talked about how current Indian batters are struggling with the same problems for a long time and asked questions about what the coaching staff was doing about it. He criticised Rohit’s comments about ‘lack of preparation time’ after the loss to Australia in the World Test Championship Finals 2023.

Also read: Brad Pitt respects F1 and thrills drivers at Silverstone

Former Indian batsmen said, “You have the example of the World Test Championship before you. Are you playing any matches?” Gavaskar pointed out the lack of practice matches in India. The former right-handed batsman opined the Indian team should have played at least two warm-up matches for the players to get more time on the field and back into their rhythm.

Rohit Sharma took over captaincy from Virat Kohli in all formats last year, and people have huge expectations of him. India has not been able to win major tournaments while constantly reaching the knockout stages. The last time India won any major ICC tournament was back in 2013 under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, lifting the ICC Champions Trophy. Under Rohit’s captaincy, India first lost to England in the T20I World Cup 2022 and failed to reach the final. Then, in the WTC Finals 2023, India lost to Australia.