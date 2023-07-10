On this day: Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliance goes in vain against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup semi-final

Indian cricket team had to face a heart-breaking 2019 World Cup exit in the semi-final against New Zealand on this day. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, during the run chase, stitched a solid partnership of 116 to keep Team India alive in the contest. Chasing a target of 240, Virat Kohli’s men fell short by 18 runs. After Jadeja’s dismissal in the 48th over, Indian cricket fans pinned their hopes on Dhoni. One of the finest finishers in the history of cricket, Dhoni seemed poised to take Team India over the line having scored a half-century. But Dhoni’s knock came to an end in the penultimate over after he was run out by a stunning direct hit from Martin Guptill. In an otherwise miserable outing with the bat, it was Jadeja who turned out to be Team India’s solitary ray of hope against the Kiwis. But the star all-rounder’s blistering knock of 59-ball 77 went in vain eventually. A video of Jadeja’s stellar semi-final knock has now gone viral on social media.

How did Twitter react?

Ravindra Jadeja played one of the greatest knocks On This Day in 2019, India 92/6 in the Semi-final & he scored 77 runs from just 59 balls under huge pressure.



This fight-back will be remembered forever!

Coming down to bat at 92/6 in the 31st over, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a remarkable knock of 77 runs off 59 balls. His resilient innings comprised four boundaries and as many sixes. Lavishing huge praise on Jadeja, one Twitter user wrote, “The only man we had faith in, that day.”