On this day: Ravindra Jadeja’s brilliance goes in vain against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup semi-final
Story highlights
Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni put up a partnership of 116 in that game. But it was certainly not enough to take Team India through to the World Cup final.
Indian cricket team had to face a heart-breaking 2019 World Cup exit in the semi-final against New Zealand on this day. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, during the run chase, stitched a solid partnership of 116 to keep Team India alive in the contest. Chasing a target of 240, Virat Kohli’s men fell short by 18 runs. After Jadeja’s dismissal in the 48th over, Indian cricket fans pinned their hopes on Dhoni. One of the finest finishers in the history of cricket, Dhoni seemed poised to take Team India over the line having scored a half-century. But Dhoni’s knock came to an end in the penultimate over after he was run out by a stunning direct hit from Martin Guptill. In an otherwise miserable outing with the bat, it was Jadeja who turned out to be Team India’s solitary ray of hope against the Kiwis. But the star all-rounder’s blistering knock of 59-ball 77 went in vain eventually. A video of Jadeja’s stellar semi-final knock has now gone viral on social media.
How did Twitter react?
Ravindra Jadeja played one of the greatest knocks On This Day in 2019, India 92/6 in the Semi-final & he scored 77 runs from just 59 balls under huge pressure.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 10, 2023
This fight-back will be remembered forever!pic.twitter.com/H0H5z3yZNv
Coming down to bat at 92/6 in the 31st over, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a remarkable knock of 77 runs off 59 balls. His resilient innings comprised four boundaries and as many sixes. Lavishing huge praise on Jadeja, one Twitter user wrote, “The only man we had faith in, that day.”
The only man we had faith on that day— 82 Carnage🇮🇳 (@82carnage) July 10, 2023
This person still could not get over India’s 2019 World Cup defeat at the hands of New Zealand.
4 years on. It's still heartbreaking to think about this day. I'm not sure why people keep posting about this match. For me, it's the saddest day as a cricket fan.— Saankhya Mondal (@saankhyaCFC8) July 10, 2023
One social media user termed Ravindra Jadeja’s courageous knock as “one of the greatest” ones of all time.
This really has to be one of thegreatest innings of all time. India were in immense pressure and this man kept us alive. Take a bow Jadeja🙇🏻♂️— Sarthak Sengupta (@cricssg7) July 10, 2023
“Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best ODI cricketers in the world, especially in last six or seven years or so,” wrote another person.
Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best ODI cricketers in the world, especially since the last 6 or 7 years or so.— AK 7-4 (@Anshuma12603770) July 10, 2023
Here are some other reactions.
Jadeja and DHONI both the wickets 💔— Nikhil Raj 🌶️ (@nikhilraj515) July 10, 2023
Team India’s collapse
Batting first, New Zealand posted 239 runs in 50 overs. Ross Taylor emerged as his side’s highest scorer in that fixture with a fine knock of 74. Bhuvneshwar Kumar displayed a sublime performance picking up four wickets in the semi-final. Team India’s run chase suffered a big jolt having lost their opening batters in first four overs. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry ran through the Indian top-order to gain an upper hand for his side. Half of the Indian team went back to the dressing room scoring just 71 runs. Henry scalped three wickets in the match to bowl out India for 221.