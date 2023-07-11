IND vs WI Series LIVE: When and where to watch India vs West Indies Test matches live in your country, India
Story highlights
IND vs WI Test Series Live Streaming: India and West Indies have locked horns in a total of 98 matches in the history of Test matches.
IND vs WI Test Series Live Streaming: India and West Indies have locked horns in a total of 98 matches in the history of Test matches.
IND s WI Test Series Live streaming: Team India is all set to take on West Indies in the upcoming Test series. The red-ball game will begin on Wednesday, July 12. The Men in Blue will be back on the field after a month since the World Test Championship (WTC) final debacle. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma, and the best batter of the WTC final Ajinkya Rahane will be the vice-captain of the team for the India vs West Indies Test series.
While, the West Indies Team will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. The national team hasn't had a great run since they failed to qualify for the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup. Thus, this Test Series is crucial for both teams.
IND vs WI Live Streaming
How to watch IND vs WI LIVE in India?
FanCode and JioCinema will telecast the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series on their app and website starting Wednesday, July 12. India's public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD), India's public broadcaster, will also live stream the IND vs WI matches. Furthermore, people with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions can watch the matches on their devices.
Here's a full list of television broadcasts across the world:
India: DD Sports, JioCinema, FanCode, Disney+ Hotstar
Africa: SuperSport App & Website.
United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
Australia: FoxSport App & Website
Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT
Bangladesh: GaziTV
Caribbean: Flow Sports
(With inputs from agencies)
Here's everything you need to know about IND vs WI Test Series:
IND vs WI Test Series Full Schedule
Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16
1st Test - India vs West Indies
Venue- Windsor Park, Dominica
Time- 07:30 PM IST
Thursday, July 20 - Monday, July 24
2nd Test - India vs West Indies
Venue- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad
Time- 07:30 PM IST
IND vs WI Test Series Full Squad:
India
Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat
West Indies
Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican
IND vs WI Head to Head:
India and West Indies have locked horns in a total of 98 matches in the history of Test matches, where India emerged as the winner in 22 games, while West Indies won 30 matches. The draws of 46 matches highlight the competitive nature of both teams.
Where to watch IND vs WI Test Series live in India?
The two-day matches will be publicly broadcast by India's Doordarshan (DD). While FanCode and JioCinema will also telecast the upcoming India vs West Indies Test series live on their respective apps and websites. Furthermore, fans can also watch the test series live on Disney+ Hotstar with subscriptions.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.