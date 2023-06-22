IND vs WI: First Test to be rescheduled due to ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers?

Team India will tour the West Indies next month for a bilateral series. Rohit Sharma's men will start the Test series against West Indies from July 12, and the three-Test match series will be followed by three One Day Internationals and five-match T20 series. But it seems like the India tour of the West Indies might get rescheduled. The West Indies team has to join the ICC World Cup 2023 qualifiers from July 9. Due to this, the first India vs West Indies Test is on the verge of being rescheduled.

West Indies’ key players are currently busy with CWC Qualifiers

Indeed, Cricket West Indies has often used separate teams for white-ball and red-ball matches simultaneously, but there is some overlap on this occasion. Both formats are played by key players like Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph, who are currently in Zimbabwe for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. In fact, all four of these players played a pivotal role in the West Indies' 39-run victory over the United States on June 19.

According to Inside Sport a CWI official has also quoted that The World Cup Qualifier final is meaningless to them. Their Test players will not participate in the game, but first, the team must make sure that they reach the finals.

Speculation over Indian squad for West Indies

There have also been several speculations over the Indian squad for the India tour of the West Indies after their defeat in the World Test Championship final. New players are being considered for the T20 series against West Indies and Hardik Pandya may lead the team. It is being speculated that Virat Kohli may be rested for the T20I series, as per Inside Sport. There were rumours earlier that Rohit Sharma would be rested for the series, but it seems unlikely. that India would go in for a captaincy change at the start of the new WTC cycle.