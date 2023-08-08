IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Here's how you can watch India vs West Indies live for FREE

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: It is a do-or-die situation for India after it experienced two consecutive defeats against the West Indies in the first two matches of the T20I series. The men in blue are all set to make a comeback in the third T20I match on Tuesday (August 8) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Currently, the West Indies are up 2-0 in the five-match series after two comfortable wins.

Hardik Pandya, the captain of the Indian cricket team must change the tactics of playing as Axar Patel didn't work out well. If the team loses the third match on Tuesday, then it will mean a series loss to the West Indies for the first time since 2017. This T20 International will be India's last assignment before the Asia Cup 2020, as the event is only two months away.

Till now, India and West Indies have played 26 matches out of which India has won 17 while West Indies won 8.

IN vs WI 3rd T20I Live: India vs West Indies Live for Free in India

The broadcasting right for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I series is purchased by Doordarshan Sports for television.

To live stream the match for free, the game will be available on the JioCinema app.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I is on Tuesday, August 8.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I will start at 08:00 PM IST on Tuesday, August 8.

What is the venue for India vs West Indies 3rd T20I?

The Providence Stadium, Guyana, will host the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I on Tuesday, August 8.

Where can I watch the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I in India?

FanCode will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live on the app and website. Hence, fans can purchase subscriptions to watch the match live.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live for free in India?

Doordarshan (DD) Sports Channel will telecast India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match live on TV. The free live telecast of the game will be available on the JioCinema app.

