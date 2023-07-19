IND vs WI, 2nd Test match live: When and where to watch live streaming of India vs West Indies

IND vs WI, 2nd Test match live: The second Test match of India vs West Indies will take place at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 20. India dominates the series following the victory in the first Test match.

In the first encounter between India and West Indies, the Indian side displayed impressive teamwork, leaving the hosts and their home crowd disheartened. The second Test match appears to be unfolding along similar lines, as the 8th-ranked West Indies team dwindles in comparison to the Indian side.

IND vs WI, 2nd Test match live: Match Details

Date & Time: July 20-24, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

IND vs WI, 2nd Test match live: Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

IND vs WI, 2nd Test match live: Live-streaming & broadcast details

When is the India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?

The India vs West Indies match will be played on July 20, Thursday.

At what time India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played?

The India vs West Indies match will kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue where India vs West Indies 2nd Test match will be played?

The India vs West Indies match will take place at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd Test match live-streaming?

India vs West Indies 2nd Test match can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. Fans that have a FanCode subscription have the additional option to live-stream.

Where to watch the live broadcast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match?