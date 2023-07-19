IND vs WI 2nd Test: India vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming, squad, date & time; all you need to know

IND vs WI 2nd Test Match: After winning the first Test match, Team India is all set to lock horns with West Indies again for the second match while aiming to win the two-match series. The Men in Blue won the previous Test at Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. India's debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings of 171 runs stood out and he won the 'Player of the Match' award. All-in-all, Team India was able to bounce back from its loss to Australia in the World Test Championship Final and hopefully will look to dominate when the second Test begins.

On the other hand, Team West Indies will look forward to bouncing back after their loss in the first Test match.

Here's everything you need to know about IND vs WI 2nd Test:

IND vs WI 2nd Test match details

The second Test match between India and West India will be played from Thursday, July 20 - Monday, July 24. The match starts at 07:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. The live stream of the match will be available on JioCinema and Fancode app and website.

How to watch NZ vs ENG 2nd Test match live?

The second Test match between Team India and West Indies will be live on Doordarshan (Dd)n Sports for free for cable users and not DTH. The match will also be available on JioCinema and Fancode.

Here's a list of broadcasters across the world, check where can you watch IND vs WI 2nd Test Match Live:

Africa: SuperSport App & Website.

United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: FoxSport App & Website

Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT

Bangladesh: GaziTV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

IND vs WI 2nd Test match full Squad:

India

Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican

When will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match begin?

IND vs WI 2nd Test match will begin on Thursday, July 20.

What time will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match start?

IND vs WI 2nd Test match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match be played?

IND vs WI 2nd Test match will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.

Where will the IND vs WI 2nd Test match be live-streamed?