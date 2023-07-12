IND vs WI 1st Test Weather Report: Rain likely to affect match, check India vs West Indies probable playing XI

IND vs WI 1st Test Weather Report: Team India and West Indies are all set to take on each other in the first Test match starting later today in Dominica. Both teams are all set to make a strong comeback after a few disappointing performances over the last matches. However, a disruption might occur. As per a weather report by Accuweather, there is a 55 per cent chance of rain on the morning of July 12, which might affect playing conditions at Windsor Park.

The report also stated possible chances of thunderstorms. Rain is also expected a day before the match, which might affect playing conditions on the field, Hindustan Times reported. Here's the weather report for India vs West Indies 1st Test Match: Day 1: There are 55 per cent chances of rain with thunderstorms.

Day 2: As per the Accuweather report, there are 25 per cent chances of precipitation with minimal cloud cover. Both teams will hope to get some overs in bad weather conditions.

Day 3 & 4: No chance for rain as per the report, and these days might be the best for batting.

Day 5: If the match reaches day 5 with undecided results, there are possible chances of weather complications. Accuweather predicts a 55 per cent chance of precipitation on July 16. Below are all the match details for India vs West Indies 1st Test Series: IND vs WI 1st Test Match Details:

Wednesday, July 12 - Sunday, Jul 16

1st Test - India vs West Indies

Venue- Windsor Park, Dominica

Time- 07:30 PM IST IND vs WI 1st Test: India vs West Indies Pitch Report Toss at Windsor Park hasn't been a huge factor. With teams batting first, the other team comes victorious. Speaking of the pitch, it has assisted bowlers on the first day with improved conditions for the batters.

The first innings performance will be crucial for both teams. IND vs WI Test Series Full Squad: India Rohit Sharma (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Jermaine Blackwood (VC), Joshua Da Silva (WK), Alick Athanaze, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jomel Warrican Where to watch IND vs WI Test Series live in India? India's Doordarshan will be broadcasting India vs West Indies Test Series. Additionally, FanCode and JioCinema will also telecast the matches live on their websites and app.

Furthermore, fans can also watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live on Disney Hotstar+ with a subscription. How can you stream India vs West Indies 1st Test live in your country: Africa: SuperSport App & Website.

United States: Willow TV, Disney+ Hostar, ESPN+

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: FoxSport App & Website

Sri Lanka: DialogTV, PeoT

Bangladesh: GaziTV

Caribbean: Flow Sports



