/IND vs WI, 1st Test, day 2: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live streaming in India?

India will face the West Indies on day 2 of the first Test on Friday (Oct 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the opening day, India clearly dominated the match, as pacers provided a strong start with the new ball. Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback to Test cricket, also picked up two wickets.

With the bat, KL Rahul played a solid knock for his team and scored a half-century. Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) was dismissed just when he seemed to be set for a big score, while Sudharsan got out cheaply on 7. Shubman Gill (18) and KL Rahul (53) were at the crease at stumps. Indian batters will now look to build a big lead on day 2 to put pressure on the visitors for their second innings.

IND vs WI, 1st Test, day 2 - Live streaming details

When and where will India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Oct 3, 2025. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 live stream in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 live telecast on TV in India?

India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.

IND vs WI, 1st Test - Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj