/IND vs WI, 1st Test, day 2: When and where to watch India vs West Indies match live streaming in India?

KL Rahul's fifty has put India in full command on day 1 of 1st Test match in Ahmedabad on Thursday (Oct 2). Earlier in the match, the Indian pacers led by Mohammed Siraj dismantled the West Indies batting lineup and bowled them out for 162 runs.
India will face the West Indies on day 2 of the first Test on Friday (Oct 3) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. On the opening day, India clearly dominated the match, as pacers provided a strong start with the new ball. Kuldeep Yadav, who is making a comeback to Test cricket, also picked up two wickets.
With the bat, KL Rahul played a solid knock for his team and scored a half-century. Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) was dismissed just when he seemed to be set for a big score, while Sudharsan got out cheaply on 7. Shubman Gill (18) and KL Rahul (53) were at the crease at stumps. Indian batters will now look to build a big lead on day 2 to put pressure on the visitors for their second innings.
The India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Oct 3, 2025. The match will start at 9:30 AM IST.
The India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.
India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
West Indies Playing XI: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(wk), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne and Jayden Seales