From Bumrah to Shami: Indian pacers fastest to take 50 Test wickets at home

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 02, 2025, 19:44 IST | Updated: Oct 02, 2025, 19:44 IST

Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best with 3/42 in the first Test against West Indies after a below par Asia Cup 2025 where he took only seven wickets in five matches during India's title-winning campaign. Bumrah also became fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home.

(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah (24 innings)

After a mediocre Asia Cup 2025, Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best with 3/42 in the first Test against West Indies. With these figures, Bumrah became fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home in just 1,747 balls in 24 innings.

(Photograph: AFP)

Javagal Srinath (24 innings)

The veteran pacer held the record for being fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home - also in 24 innings but more deliveries than Bumrah.

(Photograph: AFP)

Kapil Dev (25 innings)

The legendary all-rounder is third on the list of fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home by reaching the milestone in 25 innings.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Ishant Sharma (27 innings)

The lanky pacer also features on the list after reaching the 50 Test wickets at home in 27 innings.

(Photograph: BCCI)

Mohammed Shami (27 innings)

India ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami also reached the 50 Test wickets at home in 27 innings.

