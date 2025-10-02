/From Bumrah to Shami: Indian pacers fastest to take 50 Test wickets at home

Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best with 3/42 in the first Test against West Indies after a below par Asia Cup 2025 where he took only seven wickets in five matches during India's title-winning campaign. Bumrah also became fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home.
After a mediocre Asia Cup 2025, Jasprit Bumrah returned to his best with 3/42 in the first Test against West Indies. With these figures, Bumrah became fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home in just 1,747 balls in 24 innings.
The veteran pacer held the record for being fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home - also in 24 innings but more deliveries than Bumrah.
The legendary all-rounder is third on the list of fastest Indian pacer to take 50 Test wickets at home by reaching the milestone in 25 innings.
The lanky pacer also features on the list after reaching the 50 Test wickets at home in 27 innings.
India ODI World Cup 2023 hero Mohammed Shami also reached the 50 Test wickets at home in 27 innings.