IND vs SL 3rd T20 match preview & prediction: India vs Sri-Lanka predicted lineups, date, time, live streaming

IND vs SL 3rd T20 match preview & prediction: The Indian top order has underperformed in both T20Is, with Suryakumar Yadav's 51-run knock in the second T20I being the only half-centurion. Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya have all struggled to make an impact. Deepak Hooda hit a fifty batting lower down the order in the first T20I, while Axar Patel smashed 65 runs off 31 balls with three fours and six sixes in the second T20I. Speaking of Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka has led the Lankan batting from the start, scoring 101 runs in two matches and striking at 206.12. Kusal Mendis has scored 80 runs in the series, while Charith Asalanka has scored 49 runs, implying that the batting has been heavily reliant on Shanaka, who has carried the batting alone in both matches. The stage is now set for the third T20 match, which will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 7 p.m. in Rajkot. The team winning the match will be winning the T20 series.

IND vs SL 3rd T20 match details

The third T20 match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on January 7 at 7 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs SL 3rd T20 match prediction

Sri Lanka produced an outstanding performance in the second game to tie the series. In the second game, Indian bowlers simply waved the white flag. Arshdeep Singh had the worst day of his life as he delivered 5 no-balls in a single match. After their stunning victory in the second game, Sri Lanka will be looking to win the series. However, overall team India looks solid on paper.

Prediction: Team India to win the match.

How to watch IND vs SL 3rd T20 match live, broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Probable Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

India (Probable Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India vs Sri Lanka series: Team India Squad

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.