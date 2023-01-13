IND vs SL 3rd ODI playing XI: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI preview, prediction, lineups, date, time, venue, live

IND vs SL 3rd ODI playing XI: India (IND) has won the three-match series against Sri Lanka (SL) with style, but they must view every match as a step toward the world cup, which is a bigger goal than just winning the series. Their top order paid the price for initially being too careless to play out the moving ball, which left India in a precarious scenario. However, the cool and collected partnership between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya ensured India emerge victorious in the match. Now, the action shifts to Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where the third ODI match between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Sunday. The article contains all of the information regarding the playing XI of both teams, along with their complete squads.