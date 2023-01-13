IND vs SL 3rd ODI playing XI: India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI preview, prediction, lineups, date, time, venue, live
IND vs SL 3rd ODI playing XI: The 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be played on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram. All details regarding the match, including playing Xi and the full squad are given in the article
IND vs SL 3rd ODI playing XI: India (IND) has won the three-match series against Sri Lanka (SL) with style, but they must view every match as a step toward the world cup, which is a bigger goal than just winning the series. Their top order paid the price for initially being too careless to play out the moving ball, which left India in a precarious scenario. However, the cool and collected partnership between KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya ensured India emerge victorious in the match. Now, the action shifts to Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where the third ODI match between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on Sunday. The article contains all of the information regarding the playing XI of both teams, along with their complete squads.
IND VS SL 3rd ODI match details
The third ODI match between India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) will be played on 15 January, Sunday. The venue of the match is Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.
IND VS SL 3rd ODI match playing XI
India (IND) probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar /Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj/Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav
Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Nuwanidu Fernanado, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage/Maheesh Theekshana, Chamaika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) ODI series squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana