IND vs SL 2023: Kumar Sangakkara throws his weight behind star batter, tells him mantra to become great

Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has thrown his weight behind star India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was omitted from the white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka series, that begins on January 3rd in Mumbai. Despite being a superb performer in the longer-format over a couple of years, Pant has failed to replicate his form on consistent basis in the white-ball cricket. Speaking to PTI on Thursday, December 29th, Sangakkara shared a piece of advice for Pant that could eventually see him getting better at his game in T20Is and ODIs particularly.

A veteran keeper himself Sangakkara said Pant really needs to work on his wicket-keeping if he wishes to be more confident about his game across formats. Kumar added concentrating on smaller moments will help him become the keeper that everyone expect him to be.

ALSO READ: Rashid Khan replaces Mohammad Nabi as new T20I captain of Afghanistan

"I think for one Rishabh Pant can improve his wicketkeeping quite a bit. A lot of people only concentrate on his batting, and it is a combination of two that increases confidence," Sangakkara said.

"I know it is hard and boring but he can really become good by concentrating on smaller moments and that in turn will help him in white ball cricket, and then he will become the keeper he is expected to become," he added.

Pant, who had a lean run in T20Is and ODIs lately, could really become a regular in shorter formats if he starts working on knowing how to build his innings, as per Sangakkara. Although his records in Tests are good enough to tell everyone how good a player he can be on his day, Pant could raise his game if he becomes little smarter in picking his bowlers.

"In his batting, I have no doubt that he has got all the shots, ability and talent but it is about understanding how you build an innings in T20 cricket, knowing which bowlers to attack and being a little smart."