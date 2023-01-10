IND vs SL 1st ODI match preview & prediction: India vs Sri Lanka predicted lineups, date, time, live streaming

IND vs SL 1st ODI match preview & prediction: India will be led by full-time skipper and opener Rohit Sharma, who will be joined in the first XI by Virat Kohli, who will replace Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi. KL Rahul will be called up as well and could play in the middle/lower middle order. Mohammed Shami and Siraj could play in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Sri Lankan team is unlikely to change much, with the batting lineup largely unchanged from the previous T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. Dilshan Madushanka, its best bowler (in terms of wickets taken) in the T20I series may have to wait a little longer for his ODI debut, with Jeffrey Vandersay taking his place, and Lahiru Kumar possibly playing for Chamika Karunaratne.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Preview:

Following an exciting T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will face off in a three-match ODI series beginning on 10 January. These three games will take place in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram. India is currently ranked fourth in the ICC Men's ODI rankings, with Sri Lanka ranked eighth. India and Sri Lanka have played each other in a total of 162 matches, with India winning 93 and Sri Lanka winning 57. Another exciting series between these two teams is expected.

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India

How to watch IND vs SL 1st ODI match live, broadcast details

Since Star Sports has the exclusive rights to broadcast Team India's home tournaments, the entire Sri Lanka tour will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels, with live streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app. Matches between India and Sri Lanka can also be watched live on DD Sports.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Predicted Playing XI:

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Mahesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

IND vs SL Weather Update: The temperature is expected to hover around 26°C on the matchday with 51 per cent humidity and 5 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Injury Update :

Jasprit Bumrah will need some more time to build bowling resilience and hence has been ruled out of the ODI series.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Prediction:

Considering the team combination, India is expected to win this match.

India vs Sri Lanka ODI series squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah