/IND vs SA: Axar Patel ruled out of remaining T20I series; BCCI names THIS player as replacement

India have suffered a timely setback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, with spin all-rounder Axar Patel ruled out of the final two games due to illness. The development comes at a crucial stage of the series, with India currently holding a 2-1 lead and aiming to seal the contest on home soil. Axar had already missed the third T20I in Dharamsala on December 14, where India won comfortably by seven wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav stepped in for the left-arm spinner on that occasion. However, the illness has now sidelined Axar for the remainder of the series, including the fourth T20I in Lucknow on December 17 and the series decider in Ahmedabad on December 19.

BCCI issues a statement

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India confirmed the update on Monday (Dec 15)and also announced Axar’s replacement for the last two matches. “Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two IDFC First Bank T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed,” the BCCI said in an official statement. “The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad,” it added.

Shahbaz Ahmed, 31, has previously featured in two T20Is for India, both in 2023, against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. While he brings useful all-round skills, Axar’s absence is a blow to India’s balance, especially given his consistency with both bat and ball.

Axar featured in the first two T20Is of the series, picking up three wickets and contributing handy runs with scores of 23 and 21. His ability to control the middle overs and add depth to the batting line-up had been a key factor in India’s plans.