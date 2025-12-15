/From Aiden Markram to Agha Salman: Top 5 players with most catches in 2025, no Indian features

From Aiden Markram to Agha Salman, here are the five players with the most catches across formats in 2025, highlighting elite fielding performances worldwide.
List updated as of December 15, 2025.
Aiden Markram tops the list in 2025 with 35 catches across formats. He played 26 matches and showed sharp reflexes in the field, averaging more than one catch per innings, making him one of the safest hands this year.
Michael Bracewell was a reliable fielder for New Zealand in 2025, taking 34 catches in 41 matches. His quick movement and steady hands helped him maintain a strong catch-per-innings rate of 0.80.
Harry Brook impressed not just with the bat but also in the field. He grabbed 34 catches from 36 matches in 2025, including a best of five catches in a match, averaging 0.79 catches per innings.
Agha Salman played a busy year, featuring in 56 matches and taking 27 catches. His safe catching in the inner circle added value to Pakistan’s fielding unit, with a catch rate of 0.44 per innings.
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett had a solid fielding year, claiming 26 catches in 39 matches. His athletic presence and alertness helped him average 0.60 catches per inning, making him a key fielder for his side.