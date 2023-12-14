IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Weather and pitch report from Johannesburg ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match

IND vs SA, 3rd T20I weather and pitch report: India and South Africa will meet in the 3rd T20I match on Thursday (Dec 14). The match is slated to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa at 8:30 pm IST. After the first match was called off due to rain on Dec 10, South Africa chased down the revised target of 152 runs in the 2nd T20I to defeat India by five wickets in a rain-interrupted match at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The 3rd T20I match between the two teams will be a decisive one as it will decide the winner of the T20 series. South Africa got off to an amazing start in the series after winning the second game and has now put India under pressure.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Weather update

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 40s with wind gusts of 50 km/h.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch report

The pitch is a high-scoring wicket with an average first-inning score to be around 173. The team winning the toss should opt to field first.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live: Probable playing XI

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar/Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa (SA): Aiden Markam (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs/Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live: Live streaming details

Here are the live-streaming and weather details of today’s match:

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live: When is the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa?- Date

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa is on Thursday, Dec 14.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live: Where the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be held?- Venue

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live: When the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will begin?- Time

The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I live: When and where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa?

The live-streaming of 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa can be watched on Disney+Hotstar app and website.