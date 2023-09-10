IND vs PAK Weather Update: Forecast predicts 90 per cent precipitation; Match likely to happen on reserve day

IND vs PAK Colombo Weather LIVE Update: India and Pakistan will clash for the second time in the much-awaited Super Four match of Asia Cup 2023. R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, will host the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, September 10.

Rain played spoilsport in their first encounter of Asia Cup 2023, which ended with no result. Although India put up a remarkable fightback against the Pakistani bowlers, the second innings never happened due to the rain. To ensure this does not happen again, the Asia Cricket Council (ACA) has announced Monday, September 11, as a reserve day for the game. However, it met with some backlash as the organisers have set a reserve day for this fixture alone.

In the first match, India won and chose to bat first. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were off to a steady start until the first rain break turned the tables. After the restart, Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma off the second ball. India crumbled to 66/4 in 14.1 overs as Pakistan's pacers dominated the game. Later, Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan put up a 138-run stand for the sixth wicket off just 141 balls, flattering Pakistan's bowlers. However, Pakistan could not bat as rain washed the game in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

Here's everything you need to know about the weather updates for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match.

IND vs PAK Latest Weather Update

According to the weather forecasts, the probability of precipation is 90 per cent throughout the day in Colombo, Sri Lanka. It is an indication of incessant rains all day long. The precipitation probability only goes down to 85 per cent after sunset, making it difficult for the match to take place and pushing it to Monday.

However, in some positive updates, Colombo's weather seems bright and promising. It continues to ingrain hope for the match between the Asian heavyweights.

Although the morning gives hope for the match to start on time, the weather forecast appears dull around 03:00 pm IST. The 80 per cent chance of rain will swell around 90 per cent around 05:00 pm IS, with no signs of slowing down throughout the day.

The match officials have prioritised completing the match on Sunday despite designating Monday as a reserve day. In case of time loss or delays, they might trim the overs and extend the match by 90 minutes. However, if they do not conclude the game on Sunday, the action will move to Monday, where the Super Four match will resume from where it halted.

(With inputs from agencies)