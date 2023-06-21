IND vs PAK SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac sees red as Sunil Chettri hat-trick helps India thrash Pakistan 4-0

It turned out to be an outrageous outing on Wednesday, June 21 evening for Indian football team coach Igor Stimac after he was sent off in the SAFF Championships contest against Pakistan. The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan saw a shuffle broke out between the two nations in the first half while the hosts were in total command of the contest in Bengaluru. While the Indian coach was set off his team did manage to get the better of the opposition as they thrashed Pakistan 4-0 with Sunil Chettri scoring a hat-trick.

Chettri on fire

In rainy conditions in Bengaluru, India took an early lead through skipper Sunil Chettri after he scored in the 10th minute of the contest. Things did not go according to plan for Pakistan as they conceded a penalty in the 15th minute as Chettri stepped up to score his second of the contest. He looked in great nick of form as he now becomes the second-highest scorer in Asia with 90 goals. Only Ali Daei with 109 goals has scored more goals than Cheetri in Asia.

Coach Stimac sees red

With conditions ideal for football, things got heated as Indian coach Stimac stopped Pakistan from taking a throw-in which resulted in an altercation. This made the players angry and saw a reaction come out from the Pakistan players. The heated battle resulted in yellow cards for Sandesh Jhinghan of India and Nabi of Pakistan. The referee would later produce a red card to Indian coach Stimac for attempting to stop the play and consequently faced a touchline ban for the rest of the contest.