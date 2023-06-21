IND vs PAK SAFF Championship: Igor Stimac sees red as Sunil Chettri hat-trick helps India thrash Pakistan 4-0
The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan saw a shuffle broke out between the two nations in the first half while the hosts were in total command of the contest in Bengaluru. While the Indian coach was set off his team did manage to get the better of the opposition as they thrashed Pakistan 4-0 with Sunil Chettri scoring a hat-trick in the contest.
It turned out to be an outrageous outing on Wednesday, June 21 evening for Indian football team coach Igor Stimac after he was sent off in the SAFF Championships contest against Pakistan. The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan saw a shuffle broke out between the two nations in the first half while the hosts were in total command of the contest in Bengaluru. While the Indian coach was set off his team did manage to get the better of the opposition as they thrashed Pakistan 4-0 with Sunil Chettri scoring a hat-trick.
Perfect start to #SAFFChampionship2023 for the #BlueTigers 🐯— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 21, 2023
An absolutely dominant performance 💙🇮🇳💪🏽 #INDPAK #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tUEFWGUffN
Chettri on fire
In rainy conditions in Bengaluru, India took an early lead through skipper Sunil Chettri after he scored in the 10th minute of the contest. Things did not go according to plan for Pakistan as they conceded a penalty in the 15th minute as Chettri stepped up to score his second of the contest. He looked in great nick of form as he now becomes the second-highest scorer in Asia with 90 goals. Only Ali Daei with 109 goals has scored more goals than Cheetri in Asia.
Coach Stimac sees red
With conditions ideal for football, things got heated as Indian coach Stimac stopped Pakistan from taking a throw-in which resulted in an altercation. This made the players angry and saw a reaction come out from the Pakistan players. The heated battle resulted in yellow cards for Sandesh Jhinghan of India and Nabi of Pakistan. The referee would later produce a red card to Indian coach Stimac for attempting to stop the play and consequently faced a touchline ban for the rest of the contest.
India continue dominance
In the second half though it was again one-way traffic as India dominated from the start as Chettri and Co were on fire. The Indian skipper completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute as he scored his milestone goal. Chettri is now the fourth-highest scorer in the history of the game residing behind Cristiano Ronaldo (123), Ali Daei (109), and Lionel Messi (103).
The icing on the cake was added by Udanta Singh Kumam as he made it 4-0 to India to cap off a sensational outing for the hosts.
